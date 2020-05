May 20 (Reuters) - Medica Group PLC:

* TRADING IN-LINE WITH GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON 7 APRIL; ACTIVITY DECREASING BY OVER 95% VERSUS PRE-COVID LEVELS

* ROUTINE ACTIVITY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER TO RETURN TO PRE-COVID-19 LEVELS

* IS IN A STRONG CASH POSITION WITH OVER £20 MILLION ON BALANCE SHEET AT CURRENT TIME