BRIEF-Medicago, GSK Starts Phase 2/3 Trials Of Adjuvanted Covid-19 Vaccine

Nov 12 (Reuters) - GSK:

* MEDICAGO AND GSK ANNOUNCE START OF PHASE 2/3 CLINICAL TRIALS OF ADJUVANTED COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE

* GSK - PHASE 2/3 CLINICAL TRIALS OF THE PLANT-DERIVED VACCINE CANDIDATE FOR COVID-19 TO EVALUATE ITS EFFICACY, SAFETY, AND IMMUNOGENICITY

* GSK - PHASE 3 PART OF CLINICAL TRIAL TO ENROL OVER 30,000 VOLUNTEERS WORLDWIDE

* GSK - TRIAL TO BE CONDUCTED IN CANADA AND, UPON FDA ALLOWANCE, IN U.S., IN HEALTHY ADULTS AND ELDERLY ADULTS

* GSK - STUDY TO CONFIRM FORMULATION, DOSING REGIMEN OF COVLP (2 DOSES OF 3.75 ΜG COVLP WITH CO’S PANDEMIC ADJUVANT GIVEN 21 DAYS APART)

* GSK - PHASE 3 PART OF STUDY WILL START BEFORE END OF 2020

* GSK - EACH AGE GROUP WILL HAVE OVER 300 SUBJECTS RANDOMIZED 5:1 TO RECEIVE ADJUVANTED COVLP VACCINE: PLACEBO, WITH 2:1 STRATIFICATION IN OLDER ADULTS Source text: (refini.tv/3niIKVE) Further company coverage: