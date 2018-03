March 22 (Reuters) - Medical Facilities Corp:

* MEDICAL FACILITIES CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* MEDICAL FACILITIES CORP - QTRLY ‍REVENUE INCREASED BY 3.0% TO $111.3 MILLION​

* MEDICAL FACILITIES CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $‍0.20​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: