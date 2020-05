BRIEF-Medical Facilities Corp Reports Q1 2020 Financial Results

May 14 (Reuters) - Medical Facilities Corp:

* MEDICAL FACILITIES CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* MEDICAL FACILITIES CORP - QTRLY REVENUE DECREASED 0.7% TO $92.8 MILLION

* MEDICAL FACILITIES CORP - Q1 2020 STARTED OFF STRONG BEFORE FACILITIES WERE IMPACTED BY COVID 19 IN MARCH

* MEDICAL FACILITIES CORP - OPENING OF ST. LUKE’S SURGERY CENTER IN ST. LOUIS WILL BE DELAYED SLIGHTLY DUE TO COVID 19

* MEDICAL FACILITIES CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16