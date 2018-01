BRIEF-Medical Facilities Forms Joint Venture With NueHealth, Buys 7 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Medical Facilities Corp:

* MEDICAL FACILITIES CORPORATION FORMS JOINT VENTURE WITH NUEHEALTH, ACQUIRES SEVEN AMBULATORY SURGICAL CENTERS

* MEDICAL FACILITIES CORP - JOINT VENTURE, CALLED MFC NUETERRA HOLDING COMPANY, LLC, WILL BE MAJORITY-OWNED BY MEDICAL FACILITIES

* MEDICAL FACILITIES CORP - CO‘S PORTION OF $46.5 MILLION TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE FUNDED BY CASH​, DRAW ON CREDIT FACILITIES

* MEDICAL FACILITIES CORP SAYS ACQUIRES SEVEN AMBULATORY SURGICAL CENTERS FROM MERIDIAN SURGICAL PARTNERS OF BRENTWOOD, TENN

* MEDICAL FACILITIES CORP - ‍IN AGGREGATE, JV WILL OWN ABOUT 53% EQUITY INTEREST IN CENTERS​

* MEDICAL FACILITIES - ACQUISITION OF THE 7 CENTERS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CO‘S CURRENT OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: