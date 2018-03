March 13 (Reuters) - MEDICAL PROGNOSIS INSTITUTE A/S :

* DURING PERIOD 1 JULY 2017 - 31 DECEMBER 2017, GROSS PROFIT AMOUNTED TO DKK -5.310.990 (LAST YEAR -4.692.004)

* JULY-DEC NET TURNOVER: DKK 2.6 MILLION

* JULY-DEC EBITDA LOSS DKK 6.2 MILLION