BRIEF-Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.33

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Medical Properties Trust Inc
* Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Reports third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.33
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Medical Properties Trust Inc - reaffirms its estimate of 2018 net income to a range from $1.02 to $1.06 per diluted share
* Medical Properties Trust Inc - sees 2018 NFFO to a range from $1.42 to $1.46 per diluted share
* FY2018 FFO per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Medical Properties Trust Inc - qtrly total revenue $176.6 million versus $126.6 million
* Q3 revenue view $172.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S