BRIEF-Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.33
November 2, 2017 / 1:13 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

BRIEF-Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Medical Properties Trust Inc

* Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.33

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medical Properties Trust Inc - ‍reaffirms its estimate of 2018 net income to a range from $1.02 to $1.06 per diluted share​

* Medical Properties Trust Inc - sees ‍2018 NFFO to a range from $1.42 to $1.46 per diluted share​

* FY2018 FFO per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medical Properties Trust Inc - qtrly total revenue $176.6 million versus $126.6 million ‍​

* Q3 revenue view $172.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
