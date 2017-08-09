BRIEF-Medical Properties Trust Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.32

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Medical Properties Trust Inc

* Medical Properties Trust Inc reports second quarter results; provides net income and FFO estimates for 2017 and 2018

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.32

* Medical Properties Trust Inc qtrly normalized FFO of $0.32 per diluted share ​

* Estimates 2017 net income as a range of between $0.87 and $0.89 per diluted share​

* Reinstates 2017 per share estimates of net income of $0.87 to $0.89 and normalized FFO of $1.29 to $1.31

* Estimates 2017 normalized FFO between $1.29 and $1.31 per diluted share​

* Introduces 2018 per share estimates of net income of $1.02 to $1.06 and normalized FFO of $1.42 to $1.46​

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $166.8 million versus $126.3 million year ago