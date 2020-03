BRIEF-Medical Resource Acquisition Group LLC Says Is Focused On Replacing Rockwell Medical Directors To Balance Board

March 18 (Reuters) - Rockwell Medical Inc:

* MEDICAL RESOURCE ACQUISITION GROUP, LLC IS FOCUSED ON REPLACING ROCKWELL MEDICAL DIRECTORS TO BALANCE THE BOARD, IMPROVE GOVERNANCE AND BRING MUCH-NEEDED TRANSPARENCY TO RMTI SHAREHOLDERS

* MRAG - REMAINS FOCUSED ON REPLACING ROCKWELL MEDICAL’S DIRECTORS LISA COLLERAN, JOHN COOPER AND MARK RAVICH

* MRAG - MAINTAINS IT CORRECTLY SUBMITTED ITS SLATE OF DIRECTORS FOR UPCOMING ROCKWELL MEDICAL'S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING