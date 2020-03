March 12 (Reuters) - Medical Resource Acquisition Group:

* MEDICAL RESOURCE ACQUISITION GROUP LLC REFUTES THE POSITION TAKEN BY ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC.’S DIRECTORS THAT THEY DID NOT FILE THEIR SLATE OF DIRECTORS CORRECTLY OR IN A TIMELY MANNER

* MRAG - PROPERLY DELIVERED NOTICE OF MRAG’S 3 DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS UNDER ROCKWELL’S BYLAWS AND PRESCRIBED ADVANCE NOTICE PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: