BRIEF-Medical Transcription Billing Says On May 4, Executed Apa To Buy Assets Of Orion Healthcorp, 13 Of Its Affiliates

May 7 (Reuters) - Medical Transcription Billing Corp :

* MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION BILLING SAYS ON MAY 4, EXECUTED APA TO BUY ASSETS OF ORION HEALTHCORP, 13 OF ITS AFFILIATES - SEC FILING

* MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION BILLING - APA TO ACQUIRE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL REVENUE CYCLE, PRACTICE MANAGEMENT, GROUP PURCHASING ORGANIZATION ASSETS OF ORION

* MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION BILLING SAYS PURCHASE PRICE FOR ORION ASSETS WILL BE PAID IN CASH, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN SPECIFIED LIABILITIES - SEC FILING

* MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION BILLING - PURCHASE PRICE FOR ORION’S ASSETS EQUAL TO APPROXIMATELY BETWEEN $10-12 MILLION

* MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION BILLING - IF APA TERMINATED ORION MUST PAY BREAK-UP FEE TO MTBC EQUAL TO $400,000, REIMBURSE MTBC'S EXPENSES OF UP TO $200,000