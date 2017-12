Dec 22 (Reuters) - Medicalgorithmics SA:

* SAYS TO RECEIVE UP TO 6.3 MILLION ZLOTYS FINANCING FOR ITS PROJECT ECG TECHBOT FROM NATIONAL CENTRE FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

* TOTAL COST OF THE PROJECT AMOUNTS TO 11.2 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)