BRIEF-MedicalSystem Biotechnology and unit receive patents

Dec 18

* Says it receives patent(No. ZL 2015 1 0266759.9), for preparation method for leucine aminopeptidase quality control product, valid for 20 years

* Says it receives patent(No. ZL 2015 1 0847828.5), for kit capable of detecting alpha-1-microglobulin in urine and serum samples simultaneously, valid for 20 years

* Says its Ningbo-based wholly owned unit receives patent(No. ZL 2015 1 0563243.0), for precise two-dimension linking mechanism of fully automatic biochemical analyze, valid for 20 years

