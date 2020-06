June 22 (Reuters) - MedicalSystem Biotechnology Co Ltd :

* SAYS ITS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL 10% STAKE IN THE COMPANY FOR 534.9 MILLION YUAN ($75.64 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/3drwtJc Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0714 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)