BRIEF-Medicamen Biotech June-qtr profit rises

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Medicamen Biotech Ltd:

* June quarter net profit from continuing operations 25.1 million rupees versus profit 11.3 million rupees year ago

* June quarter total net sales 260.1 million rupees versus 172.5 million rupees year ago

* Says declared an interim dividend of 1 rupee (10%) per equity share of INR 10 each

* Says approved allotment of 306,000 warrants, convertible into equity shares of INR 10 each at INR 546 per warrant