Feb 26 (Reuters) - MedicaNatumin AB:

* JULY-DEC NET SALES SEK 75.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 92.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* JUL-DEC EBITDA SEK 6.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 21.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS THERE IS A RISK THAT CORONAVIRUS MAY HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON Q1 RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)