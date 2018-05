BRIEF-Medicenna Amends Protocol Of Phase 2B Recurrent Glioblastoma Study Of MDNA55

May 2 (Reuters) - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp:

* MEDICENNA AMENDS PROTOCOL OF PHASE 2B RECURRENT GLIOBLASTOMA STUDY OF MDNA55 IN RESPONSE TO STRONG SAFETY DATA AND EARLY EFFICACY READ-OUTS

* MEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS - AMENDS PROTOCOL OF PHASE 2B RECURRENT GLIOBLASTOMA STUDY WILL EXTEND EXPECTED TIMING TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN STUDY TO Q42018

* MEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS CORP - HALF PATIENTS IN ONGOING PHASE 2B STUDY OF MDNA55 IN RECURRENT GLIOBLASTOMA (RGBM) HAVE BEEN RECRUITED