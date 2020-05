May 15 (Reuters) - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp:

* MEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS - END OF PHASE 2 MEETING PACKAGE FOR MDNA55 TO BE SUBMITTED IN Q2 2020

* MEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS - EXPECT TO COMPLETE IND ENABLING STUDIES FOR MDNA109 SUPERKINE PLATFORM BY Q1 OF CALENDAR YEAR 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: