BRIEF-Medicenna Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.09
August 9, 2017 / 11:32 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Medicenna Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp

* Medicenna reports first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.09

* Medicenna Therapeutics - will focus on completing patient enrollment for phase 2b clinical trial for mdna55, and expects interim top-line results in early 2018

* Medicenna Therapeutics - plans to begin enrolling patients for phase 2 clinical trial of mdna55 for treatment of other types of brain cancer in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

