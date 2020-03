March 25 (Reuters) - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp:

* MEDICENNA’S IL-2 SUPERKINE, MDNA19, DEMONSTRATES BEST-IN-CLASS FEATURES IN A NON-HUMAN PRIMATE STUDY

* MEDICENNA - KINETIC STUDIES IN NHP SHOWED DOSE-DEPENDENT UPREGULATION OF KI67 IN CD8 T-CELLS LASTING FOR ALMOST 2 WEEKS POST-MDNA19 ADMINISTRATION

* MEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS CORP - SUCCESSFULLY CLOSED A $35 MILLION FINANCING LAST WEEK