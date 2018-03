March 27 (Reuters) - Medicines Co:

* MEDICINES - ON MARCH 21, BOARD APPOINTED CHRISTOPHER VISIOLI CFO AND TREASURER OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* MEDICINES CO SAYS VISIOLI REPLACED WILLIAM O’CONNOR, WHO IS RETIRING FROM CO - SEC FILING

* MEDICINES CO - ‍WILLIAM O'CONNOR CEASED SERVING AS CFO ON MARCH 21, 2018, BUT WILL REMAIN WITH CO AS SPECIAL ADVISOR TO CEO THROUGH 2018​