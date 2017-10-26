FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Medicinova announces positive top-line results from the Sprint-MS Phase 2B trial of MN-166 (ibudilast)
Sections
Featured
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
China Party Congress 2017
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
U.S.
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
U.S. surveillance to include 'homegrown violent extremists'
Exclusive
CYBER RISK
U.S. surveillance to include 'homegrown violent extremists'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 10:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Medicinova announces positive top-line results from the Sprint-MS Phase 2B trial of MN-166 (ibudilast)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Medicinova Inc:

* Medicinova announces positive top-line results from the Sprint-MS phase 2B trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in progressive MS: achieved both primary endpoints including a significant reduction in whole brain atrophy and safety and tolerability

* Medicinova Inc - ‍MN-166 demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in rate of progression of whole brain atrophy compared to placebo in study​

* Medicinova Inc - ‍MN-166 was safe and well tolerated in study​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.