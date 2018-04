BRIEF-MediciNova Announces Presentation Of SPRINT-MS Phase 2b Trial Of MN-166 (Ibudilast)

April 24 (Reuters) - MediciNova Inc:

* MEDICINOVA ANNOUNCES THE PRESENTATION OF THE SPRINT-MS PHASE 2B TRIAL OF MN-166 (IBUDILAST) IN PROGRESSIVE MS AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY (AAN) 70TH ANNUAL MEETING PLENARY SESSION WITH ADDITIONAL IMAGING DATA

* MEDICINOVA - FOR PRIMARY ENDPOINT, MN-166 DEMONSTRATED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT 48% REDUCTION IN PROGRESSION OF WHOLE BRAIN ATROPHY VERSUS PLACEBO IN MODIFIED ITT POPULATION

* MEDICINOVA - FOR SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF CORTICAL ATROPHY , MN-166 SHOWED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT 80% REDUCTION IN PROGRESSION OF CORTICAL ATROPHY

* MEDICINOVA- FOR SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF RETINAL NERVE FIBER LAYER THICKNESS, MN-166 HAD NO EFFECT ON PROGRESSION OF RETINAL NERVE FIBER LAYER THINNING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: