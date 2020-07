July 1 (Reuters) - MediciNova Inc:

* MEDICINOVA INC - IND) FOR MN-166 (IBUDILAST) FOR PREVENTION OF ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME HAS BEEN ACCEPTED AND IS NOW OPEN WITH FDA

* MEDICINOVA - INFORMED BY FDA THAT PROPOSED CLINICAL INVESTIGATION OF MN-166 (IBUDILAST) FOR PREVENTION OF ARDS IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 MAY PROCEED