June 22 (Reuters) - MediciNova Inc:

* MEDICINOVA - EFFECTIVE JUNE 19, CO NAMED EDWARD STEPANOW, JR. OF SIGNATURE ANALYTICS AS CFO

* MEDICINOVA - STEPANOW REPLACES CARLA REYES, WHO HAD BEEN ON LEAVE OF ABSENCE SINCE APRIL 2020