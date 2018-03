BRIEF-MediciNova Posts Results Of Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of MN-166 In Methamphetamine Dependence

March 29 (Reuters) - MediciNova Inc:

* MEDICINOVA ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF MN-166 (IBUDILAST) IN METHAMPHETAMINE DEPENDENCE

* MEDICINOVA INC - ‍DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF METHAMPHETAMINE ABSTINENCE CONFIRMED VIA URINE DRUG SCREENS DURING FINAL TWO WEEKS OF TREATMENT​

* MEDICINOVA INC - ‍MN-166 (IBUDILAST) DEMONSTRATED A FAVORABLE SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY PROFILE​

* MEDICINOVA INC - ‍THERE WAS NOT AN INCREASED RATE OF SERIOUS OR SEVERE ADVERSE EVENTS IN MN-166 (IBUDILAST) GROUP COMPARED TO PLACEBO GROUP​

* MEDICINOVA INC SAYS THERE WERE NO INFECTIONS, NO CANCERS, NO CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS NO DEATHS RELATED TO MN-166

* MEDICINOVA - COMMON TREATMENT-RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS DURING STUDY WERE GASTROINTESTINAL ADVERSE EVENTS, OCCURRED WITH HIGHER FREQUENCY IN MN-166 GROUP​