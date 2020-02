Feb 17 (Reuters) - MediciNova Inc:

* MEDICINOVA RECEIVES NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR NEW PATENT COVERING MN-001 AND MN-002 FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADVANCED NASH IN JAPAN

* MEDICINOVA INC - ONCE ISSUED, PATENT MATURING FROM ALLOWED PATENT APPLICATION IS EXPECTED TO EXPIRE NO EARLIER THAN MAY 2035