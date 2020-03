BRIEF-MediClin Expects 2020 EBIT To Be Between EUR 18 Mln And EUR 24 Mln

March 26 (Reuters) - MEDICLIN AG:

* MEDICLIN IS SATISFIED WITH THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR - THE OUTLOOK FOR 2020 IS FRAUGHT WITH UNCERTAINTY

* FORECAST FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR, WITHOUT TAKING INTO ACCOUNT CURRENT SITUATION, PROVIDES THAT GROUP SALES SHOULD RISE BETWEEN 4% AND 6% AND THAT GROUP-EBIT SHOULD BE BETWEEN EUR 18 MILLION AND EUR 24 MILLION.

* WILL PROPOSE ONCE TO THIS YEAR'S AGM TO TRANSFER BALANCE SHEET PROFIT OF EUR 51.2 MILLION SHOWN IN FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF MEDICLIN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT TO OTHER REVENUE RESERVES