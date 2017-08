Aug 4 (Reuters) - MEDICLIN AG:

* H1 SALES OF EUR 298.9 MILL. THUS BEING EUR 9.8 MILL. OR 3.4 % ABOVE FIRST HALF YEAR OF 2016​

* H1 GROUP EBIT DECLINED FROM EUR 9.1 MILL. TO EUR 5.6 MILL

* ‍Guidance for Group Confirmed for Fy​

* H1 TOTAL CONSOLIDATED RESULT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF MEDICLIN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT WAS EUR 3.8 MILL. (H1 2016: EUR 6.3 MILL.)​