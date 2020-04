BRIEF-MediClin Q1 EBIT At EUR -3.9 Mln

April 23 (Reuters) - MEDICLIN AG:

* MEDICLIN PUBLISHES PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 AND, DUE TO THE CORONA PAN-DEMIC, LOWERS ITS FORECAST FOR 2020

* PRELIMINARY GROUP SALES OF EUR 167.4 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2020 ARE AT SAME LEVEL AS IN Q1 OF 2019

* Q1 EBIT AMOUNTS TO EUR -3.9 MILLION AFTER EUR 1.6 MILLION IN 2019.

* DUE TO CURRENT SITUATION, MANAGEMENT BOARD NO LONGER ASSUMES THAT PUBLISHED GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 WILL STILL BE ACHIEVED.

* EXPECTS A RETURN TO NORMALITY AND A CERTAIN CATCH-UP EFFECT OR INCREASED DEMAND FOR MEDICAL AND THERAPEUTIC SERVICES IN COURSE OF SECOND HALF OF 2020

* NO LONGER ASSUMES THAT PUBLISHED GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 WILL STILL BE ACHIEVED.