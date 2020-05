BRIEF-MediClin Q1 EBIT Turns To Loss Of EUR 3.9 Million

May 4 (Reuters) - MEDICLIN AG:

* FREE BED CAPACITY LED TO A DECLINE IN SALES AND EARNINGS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 - NO RELIABLE FORECAST FOR THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR YET POSSIBLE

* Q1 GROUP SALES OF MEDICLIN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (MEDICLIN) OF EUR 167.4 MILLION WAS AT LEVEL OF SAME QUARTER OF 2019.

* GROUP-EBIT OF EUR -3.9 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR 1.6 MILLION) IS REPORTED FOR Q1 OF 2020

* DOES NOT ASSUME AT PRESENT THAT EXPECTATIONS PUBLISHED FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR WILL BE REACHED.

* AS SOON AS DEVELOPMENT CAN BE RELIABLY ESTIMATED, MANAGEMENT BOARD WILL ISSUE A NEW FORECAST FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR.

* RETURN TO NORMAL NOT EXPECTED BEFORE SECOND HALF OF 2020