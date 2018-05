May 7 (Reuters) - Mediclin AG:

* Q1 GROUP EBIT IMPROVED BY EUR 1.2 MILLION FROM EUR –0.5 MILLION TO EUR 0.7 MILLION

* Q1 SALES OF EUR 157.7 MILLION, WHICH WAS EUR 10.6 MILLION OR 7.2% HIGHER THAN IN Q1 2017

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED RESULT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS ON MEDICLIN WAS EUR 0.2 MILL. (Q1 2017: EUR –0.8 MILL.)