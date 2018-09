BRIEF-Mediclinic Combines Hirslanden Clinique With Clinique Des Grangettes In Geneva

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International PLC:

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - ANNOUNCES COMBINATION OF HIRSLANDEN CLINIQUE LA COLLINE AND CLINIQUE DES GRANGETTES PRIVATE HOSPITAL IN GENEVA, SWITZERLAND

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - TO PAY A CASH CONSIDERATION OF CHF68M (GBP54M) TO MR PHILIPPE GLATZ FOR A 60% INTEREST IN NEW COMBINED COMPANY

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL - MEDICLINIC AND PHILIPPE GLATZ WILL HAVE CALL AND PUT OPTIONS, RESPECTIVELY, ON REMAINING 40% INTEREST IN COMBINED CO