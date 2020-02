Feb 7 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International PLC:

* MEDICLINIC INTNL PLC - ACQUISITION OF MATLOSANA HOSPITALS IN SOUTH AFRICA

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - ACQUISITION INCLUDES A 51% SHARE IN 50-BED PARKMED NEURO CLINIC PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL