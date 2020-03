March 27 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International PLC:

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL - APPOINTMENT OF DAME INGA BEALE AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIR DESIGNATE WITH EFFECT FROM 26 MARCH 2020

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - FOLLOWING A HANDOVER PERIOD, DAME INGA WILL SUCCEED EDWIN HERTZOG AS CHAIR UPON HIS RETIREMENT