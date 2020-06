BRIEF-Mediclinic International FY Adjusted Operating Profit Down 5%

June 2 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International PLC:

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - GROUP ADJUSTED RESULTS BROADLY IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS DESPITE IMPACT OF COVID-19

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - FY REVENUE UP 5% TO £3 083M

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL - UNTIL IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC IN MID-MARCH 2020, PERFORMANCE DURING FY20 WAS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - MOST NON-ESSENTIAL ELECTIVE PROCEDURES AND OUTPATIENT ACTIVITIES WERE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED FROM MARCH 2020.

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - SINCE LATE APRIL 2020, ELECTIVE PROCEDURES HAVE GRADUALLY BEEN RE-INTRODUCED

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - FY ADJUSTED EBITDA DOWN 3% AT £480M

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - FY ADJUSTED EBITDA DOWN 3% AT £480M

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - FY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT DOWN 5% AT £312M