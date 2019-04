BRIEF-Mediclinic International Says 2019 Results Were In Line With Market Expectations

April 17 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International PLC:

* 2019 FULL YEAR TRADING UPDATE

* GROUP RESULTS FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR WERE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* IN SWITZERLAND, HIRSLANDEN’S PERFORMANCE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR WAS AS GUIDED, RESULTING IN A FULL YEAR EBITDA MARGIN OF AROUND 16%

* IN FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2020 HIRSLANDEN EXPECTS MODEST REVENUE GROWTH FROM AN INCREASE IN AVERAGE BED CAPACITY FOR YEAR

* IN CURRENT REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT, HIRSLANDEN TO BE IMPACTED BY FURTHER 9 MONTHS’ EFFECT IN FY20 FROM NATIONAL OUTMIGRATION CARE PROGRAMME

* HIRSLANDEN EBITDA MARGIN FOR FY19 WAS AROUND 16.0% (FY18: 18.3%)

* HIRSLANDEN FY20 EBITDA MARGIN EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 15%

* IN FY20, MEDICLINIC SOUTHERN AFRICA EXPECTS VOLUME GROWTH OF AROUND 1%

* IN MEDICLINIC MIDDLE EAST, FY19 REVENUE WAS UP AROUND 7.0% (FY18: AED3 050M)

* IN FY20, MIDDLE EAST DIVISION IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER REVENUE GROWTH OF AROUND 10%

* AT GROUP LEVEL, IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, FY19 REVENUE WAS UP AROUND 3.5% AND EBITDA WAS DOWN AROUND 1.5%

* ON A REPORTED BASIS, FY19 REVENUE WAS UP AROUND 2.0% (FY18: GBP2 870M) AND EBITDA WAS DOWN AROUND 3.5% (FY18: GBP515M) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: