Oct 17 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc

* ‍2017/18 INTERIM TRADING UPDATE​

* ‍1H18 REVENUE WAS UP 9.5% AT GBP1.4BN (1H17: GBP1.3BN) ​

* H1 UNDERLYING EBITDA WAS UP 5.0% AT GBP231M (1H17: GBP220M)​

* H1 ‍UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 11.5 PENCE (1H17: 12.8 PENCE)​

* TEAMS IN SOUTH AFRICA , SWITERLAND IMPLEMENTED COST SAVINGS PROGRAMMES, PRODUCTIVITY INITIATIVES TO HELP MARGINS DURING H2‍​

* ‍NEW FACILITIES WILL REDUCE COST OF DEBT ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS BY 25BPS AND EXTEND MATURITY PROFILE TO AT LEAST 2023​