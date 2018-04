BRIEF-Mediclinic International Sees FY Adjusted Financial Results Marginally Ahead Of Expectations

April 18 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International PLC:

* SAYS GROUP EXPECTS TO DELIVER ADJUSTED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR YEAR MARGINALLY AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS

* SOUTHERN AFRICA, FY18 PERFORMANCE WAS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS, WITH REVENUE ANTICIPATED TO INCREASE BY AROUND 5.0% TO ZAR15.1 BILLION

* SOUTH AFRICA EBITDA MARGIN FOR FY18 IS EXPECTED TO BE STABLE (FY17: 21.2%)

* FY 2018 MIDDLE EAST REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ALMOST 1% TO AED3.1 BILLION (FY17: AED3.1 BILLION)

* MIDDLE EAST EBITDA MARGIN FOR FY 2018 MARGIN AT AROUND 12.5% (FY17: 11.7%)

* HIRSLANDEN EXPECTS TO DELIVER FY18 REVENUE GROWTH OF AROUND 1.8% TO CHF1.7 BILLION (FY17: CHF1.7 BLN0

* HIRSLANDEN - SWITZERLAND EBITDA MARGIN FOR FY18 IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 18.3% (FY17: 20.0%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)