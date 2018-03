March 29 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc:

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - RONNIE VAN DER MERWE (CHIEF CLINICAL OFFICER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) WILL SUCCEED DANIE MEINTJES AS CEO OF COMPANY

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL - MEINTJES WILL REMAIN AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY UNTIL CONCLUSION OF COMPANY'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 25 JULY 2018