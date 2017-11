Nov 20 (Reuters) - MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC:

* CONFIRMS FOLLOWING FURTHER CONSIDERATION, DISCUSSIONS WITH INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS OF SPIRE, IT WAS UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT ON TERMS OF DEAL

* ‍MEDICLINIC DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR SPIRE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)