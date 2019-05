BRIEF-Mediclinic's Swiss Hospital Operators Have Been Affected By Outpatient Tariff Reductions

May 23 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International PLC:

* MEDICLINIC INTNL PLC - FINAL RESULTS

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - GROUP ADJUSTED FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND MAINTAINED AT 4.70 PENCE PER SHARE

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - CURRENT TRADING IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - FY REVENUE UP 2% TO GBP2 932M; UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TERMS

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - FY ADJUSTED EBITDA OF GBP493M DOWN 4%; DOWN 2% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TERMS

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - FY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT OF GBP330M DOWN 11%

* MEDICLINIC - OVER LAST 18 MONTHS, SWISS HOSPITAL OPERATORS AFFECTED BY IMPLEMENTED REGULATORY CHANGES RELATED TO OUTPATIENT TARIFF REDUCTIONS

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - TOOK ACTIONS TO IMPROVE HIRSLANDEN’S PERFORMANCE

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - HIRSLANDEN DELIVERING A 16% EBITDA MARGIN FOR FULL YEAR, IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE.

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - DISAPPOINTING PERFORMANCE AT HIRSLANDEN WHERE CHANGES HAVE IMPACTED TARIFF ENVIRONMENT AND INPATIENT INSURANCE MIX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: