March 25 (Reuters) - Medicover AB:

* DIVIDEND WITHDRAWN AND POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF COVID-19 VIRUS ON Q1 2020 AND REMAINDER OF 2020

* MEDICOVER - EXPECTS Q1 REVENUE AND EBITDA TO BE LARGELY IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* EXPECTS TO SEE A GRADUAL RECOVERY OF EBITDA DURING Q3

* TAKING PRUDENT ACTIONS TO MINIMIZE FINANCIAL IMPACT WHERE NEEDED AND WILL REDUCE INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES OVER REST OF 2020