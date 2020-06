BRIEF-Medicover Annonces Revenue Trends Following Release Of COVID-19 Restrictions

June 8 (Reuters) - Medicover AB:

* REVENUE TRENDS FOLLOWING RELEASE OF COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

* EXPECTS TO SEE A CONTINUATION OF POSITIVE TRENDS IN JUNE AND CONTINUED IMPROVEMENT DURING Q3 2020 AND A RETURN TO MORE NORMALIZED TRADING LEVELS DURING Q4 2020

* MEDMAINTAINS ITS 3-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR 2020-2022

* DURING APRIL REVENUE WAS CONSISTENT WITH IMPACT SEEN IN SECOND HALF OF MARCH

* CONSIDERABLE UNCERTAINTY AS TO OUTLOOK IN DEVELOPMENT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, HOWEVER ESSENTIAL NATURE OF SERVICES PROVIDED BY CO IS SUPPORTIVE FOR OUTLOOK

* RETURN TO PRIOR YEAR DAILY REVENUE LEVELS BY END OF MAY FOR MOST OF MAJOR UNITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)