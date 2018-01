Jan 4 (Reuters) - Medicover Ab:

* MEDICOVER ACCELERATES INVESTMENTS IN INDIA

* SEES INCREASED ITS INVESTMENTS IN INDIAN HOSPITAL CHAIN MAXCURE AHEAD OF PREVIOUS DISCUSSED TIMETABLES

* INITIAL OWNERSHIP OF 22% HAS BEEN INCREASED TO 26.8% THROUGH AN INJECTION OF NEW CAPITAL OF EUR 2.6 MILLION

* OWNERSHIP IS EXPECTED TO BE INCREASED SHORTLY TO 37.2% VIA A SECONDARY SHARE PURCHASE OF EUR 3.4 MILLION