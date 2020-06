June 10 (Reuters) - Medicover AB:

* MEDICOVER INTENDS TO CARRY OUT A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE

* MEDICOVER - RETAINED SEB CORPORATE FINANCE, SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN, TO ACT AS SOLE LEAD MANAGER AND BOOKRUNNER

* IT IS INTENDED THAT UP TO 15 MILLION CLASS B SHARES WILL BE OFFERED IN DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: