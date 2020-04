April 30 (Reuters) - Medicover AB:

* INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-MARCH 2020

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 238.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 199.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) WAS EUR 6.4M (EUR 11.3M)

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON OPERATING PERFORMANCE

* Q1 NET RESULT AMOUNTED TO EUR -2.5M (EUR 6.9M), WHICH REPRESENTS A NET RESULT MARGIN OF -1.0% (3.4%