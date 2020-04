BRIEF-Medicover Q1 EBITDA Up At EUR 29.0 Mln

April 15 (Reuters) - Medicover AB:

* Q1 EBITDA WAS EUR 29.0M (EUR 27.5M)

* DURING SECOND HALF OF MARCH, MEDICOVER EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT DROP IN ALL ELECTIVE SERVICES INCLUDING ELECTIVE DIAGNOSTIC ACTIVITIES DUE TO LOCK-DOWNS AND SERVICE RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED

* REDUCTION IN REVENUE IN SECOND HALF OF MARCH FROM A NORMAL TRADING OUTLOOK IS ESTIMATED AT A SHORTFALL OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 13M TO EUR 14M

* LOCK-DOWNS AND SERVICE RESTRICTIONS ARE NOW ASSUMED TO CARRY ON WELL INTO MAY, WITH MATERIAL CONTRACTION ON Q2 REVENUE AND SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACTS ON Q2 RESULTS EXPECTED

* MEDICOVER REITERATES ITS EXPECTATION FROM 25TH MARCH TRADING UPDATE