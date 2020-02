Feb 14 (Reuters) - Medicover AB:

* YEAR-END REPORT JANUARY-DECEMBER 2019

* Q4 REVENUE INCREASED BY 26.8% TO EUR 229.7M (EUR 181.2M). ORGANIC REVENUE GREW BY 15.0%.

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) INCREASED BY 26.6% TO EUR 10.8M (EUR 8.6M), REPRESENTING AN OPERATING MARGIN OF 4.7% (4.7%).

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES A DIVIDEND FOR 2019 OF EUR 0.05 PER SHARE.