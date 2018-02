BRIEF-Medicover To Cease Providing NFZ Services Of Cardiac Surgery Care In Poland​

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Medicover Ab:

* NEW REIMBURSEMENT SYSTEM IN POLAND

* ‍WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE NFZ SERVICES OF CARDIAC SURGERY CARE AND SOME GENERAL SERVICES IN POLAND​

* ‍NEGATIVE POTENTIAL IMPACT ON EBITDA FROM CANCELLATIONS OF CONTRACTS IS ESTIMATED TO A RANGE OF EUR 0.2-1.5 MILLION IN 2018​

* ‍FINAL OUTCOME WITHIN RANGE, WILL DEPEND ON FURTHER ACTIONS TAKEN BY NFZ​

* ‍WILL USE THIS AS OPPORTUNITY TO EXPAND ITS RANGE OF FEE FOR SERVICE CAPABILITIES WHICH WILL REPLACE THIS REVENUE